Jharkhand: 6 Naxals arrested

[India], May 29 (ANI): Six Naxals of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a banned Naxal outfit, were arrested by the police in Balumath, here on Monday.

Weapons and Rs 22,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

On a related note, three Naxals were gunned down and two surrendered before the 134 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police in Palamu district.

The security force was carrying out Search and Destroy Operations (SADO) when an encounter with the Naxals took place under the Police Superintendent, Chhatarpur.

An AK-47 Rifle and two SLR-02 Rifles were also recovered. (ANI)