Jharkhand coal scam case convicts sentencing likely on Dec.16

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): A Delhi court will pronounce the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-coal secretary H C Gupta in connection with a coal scam case on December 16.

The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard arguments presented by the CBI counsel and lawyers representing Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) and reserved the order.

In today's hearing, Koda's lawyer argued in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that he should be given less punishment as he has two minor daughters and several medical issues. The other three accused sought less punishment on the basis of medical issues too. The coal scam hit headlines in 2012 after a central government audit revealed that the country had notionally lost upto Rs 1.86 lakh crore due to the inefficient allocation of coal blocks. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that Koda, Basu and the two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL. (ANI)