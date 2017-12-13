Jharkhand coal scam: CBI court finds ex-Jharkhand CM Koda, others guilty of criminal conspiracy

New Delhi: A special CBI court convicts former Coal Secy HC Gupta, former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda and seven others guilty under criminal conspiracy and corruption in a coal scam case.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd.

HC Gupta, 69, was Coal Secretary for two years under the Congress-led UPA government before he retired in 2008.

As the man who chaired a screening committee that cleared at least 40 cases of coal mining rights, he is accused of playing a leading role in the massive swindle dubbed the coal scam.

The former top bureaucrat was accused of not following a transparent auctioning system and causing losses running into crores to the taxpayer. He was booked in as many as eight cases. The CBI said that Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation. The accused have denied the allegations.