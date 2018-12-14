Jharkhand: CPI (Maoist) hideout busted, huge cache of arms recovered

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police personnel have jointly busted a Communist Party of India (Maoist) hideout in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, the 158 and 218 Battalions of CRPF and state police unearthed a huge cache of arms and ammunition reportedly dumped by the CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Among the recovered weapons are 1 AKM rifle, one 12 bore double barrel gun, one .315 rifle, 2 pistols, one magazine of AKM, 10 live rounds of AKM and 5 live rounds of 8MM. Also, 12 Gelatin sticks weighing approximately 1.25 Kilograms and 1.5 Kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate have been recovered.

20 detonators, 10-metre safety fuse, and 2 steel containers have also been recovered and confiscated from the hideout. Gumla is known to be a hotbed for Naxal activity in Jharkhand and lies in the Red-corridor. It is located in the southern part of the Chota Nagpur plateau and is one among 30 worst Naxalite-Maoist extremism affected districts in the country. (ANI)