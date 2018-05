[India] May 9 (ANI): Eight vehicles engaged in road construction were set ablaze in Jharkhand's Giridih district's Chirki village on Wednesday.

Security personnel had found out that the construction company never actually received a threat from Naxals.

"Right now, we are not sure if it is a Naxal attack. It is only after an investigation that we will be able to determine if it's an attack or a conspiracy," Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha said.

