Jharkhand encounter: Helicopter sent to rescue two injured security personnel

[India], June 7 (ANI): Additional Director General, Jharkhand Police, R.K. Mallick on Thursday said that a helicopter has been deployed to rescue the two security personnel who were critically injured in an encounter with naxals in Saraikela district.

"We have sent a helicopter to rescue 2 security personnel who are critically injured. We are waiting for more details: Mallick told ANI.

In the same encounter, another Jharkhand police official died after he sustained serious injuries.

The encounter took place when the troops of 209 CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand Police were combing the area under a Search and Destroy Operation. A 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion official was also killed in the exchange of fire. A search operation is currently underway to track down naxals who are hiding, if any. (ANI)