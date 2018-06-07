Jharkhand encounter: Police official succumbs to injuries

[India], June 7 (ANI): A Jharkhand police official, who sustained injuries in an encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela district earlier in the day, succumbed to his injuries.

The encounter took place when the troops of 209 CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand Police were combing the area under a Search and Destroy Operation.

A 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion official was also killed in the exchange of fire.

A search operation is currently underway to track down naxals who are hiding, if any.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)