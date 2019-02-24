Jharkhand encounter: Two Maoists killed, 2 AK-47 recovered

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an encounter that ensued between them and the security forces here on Sunday morning. Police have also seized two AK-47 rifles from the encounter site.

According to the police, in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists at 6.20 in the morning near Gumla.

The encounter is underway with intermittent firing continuing from both the sides.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)