Jharkhand govt. to introduce cheap, safe LPG

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shed light on the state government's plans of laying a new gas pipeline to provide cheap and safe gas across the state.

"We are going to be laying gas pipeline at Ranchi-Dhanbad-Bokaro-Jamshedpur for cheap and safe gas to reach homes. The government's move will benefit the entire Jharkhand," he said while speaking at a conference on LPG here.

Pradhan further noted that the government plans on enhancing the target of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme to Rs. 8crore to make clean cooking fuel available to the marginalised and remotest corner of the country.

"Respect for women is the core value of the PMUY. Access to LPG is seen as a catalyst for social change. The scheme puts the change-making process in the hands of women, enabling them to transform their lives immensely and realize their full potential. Energy, economy, and empowerment of women are the topmost priorities of our government," he said. Pradhan also lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Raghubar Das in promoting empowerment and welfare of women in the state through various schemes. (ANI)