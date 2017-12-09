Jharkhand Health Minister assures action in Godda incident

[India], December 09 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi has assured strict action in Godda incident wherein a father carried daughter's body on a motorcycle after he was allegedly denied an ambulance by a hospital.

"We have ordered the concern Police Station to probe and take strict action. We have also asked for report within 24 hours. Once I receive the report, action will be taken," the state health minister told ANI here on Friday.

Mahadev Sah, a resident of Pelagari village in Godda district, brought his daughter Lalita Kumari, ailing from cardiovascular disease, to Sadar hospital on December 6.

However, she died on the same day. When Sah approached hospital authorities to arrange a transport vehicle, he was denied one. Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the claims made by Sah. (ANI)