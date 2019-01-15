Jharkhand implements Centre's 10 pc reservations scheme in state

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has approved 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker General category candidates in state government jobs on Tuesday.

With this, Jharkhand becomes the second state followed by Gujarat to implement the 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to economically weaker General category candidates.

"In the State government jobs and in educational institutions in which the process of appointment and nominations will start after 15 January, will have to give 10 per cent reservation to unreserved and economically weaker category candidates," said the Jharkhand government order.

"In the light of decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker general category , the Jharkhand government too will give similar reservation in educational institutions and in state government jobs," it read. Gujarat on Monday became the first state to implement the new reservation policy in the country, providing 10 per cent reservation to the upper class. The Lok Sabha recently passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against, on last Wednesday. (ANI)