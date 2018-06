[India], June 26 (ANI): Six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar force were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand's Garwa district on Tuesday night.

Five jawans also suffered injuries in the Naxal attack, and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

DIG Palamu Range Vipul Shukla confirmed the report and said, "Six Jharkhand Jaguar personnel killed, four injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxal in Jharkhand's Garwa district."

More details are awaited. (ANI)