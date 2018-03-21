Jharkhand lynching case: 11 cow vigilantes get life sentence for killing Muslim trader

Lucknow: A special fast track court in Ramgarh district on Wednesday awarded life terms to 11 cow vigilantes, including a local BJP leader, for lynching a Muslim trader accused of transporting beef in his vehicle last year. It is yet to take a decision on a twelfth convict, who is supposedly a juvenile.

The court of additional district judge Om Prakash had held all the accused guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, among other offences, on March 16. They were accused of murdering Alimuddin Ansari alias Asgar Ali, a 55-year-old trader.

The 11 convicts were identified as Santosh Singh, Deepak Mishra, Vicky Saw, Sikandar Ram, Uttam Ram, Vikram Prasad, Raju Kumar, Rohit Thakur, Chottu Verma, Kapil Thakur and local BJP leader Nityanand Mahto. They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

Additional public prosecutor Sushil Kumar Shukla said this was the first case of cow vigilantism in the country where the accused were convicted and severely punished. “However, the court is yet to decide on the defence counsel’s contention that the twelfth convict is a juvenile. We have opposed it on the grounds that he is over 16 years of age,” he added.

Alimuddin Ansari, 55, was beaten to death by a mob led by members of local gau raksha samiti, after intercepting his van in which he was carrying beef. The mob had also set his vehicle ablaze.

The incident had occured a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decried people taking law into their hands in the name of ‘gau raksha’.

“We had prayed the court for maximum punishment. However, the defence had sought leniency on the ground that it was first criminal case against them. The court has awarded life sentences to all the 11 convicted.

The court has not given any decision on the 12th accused, whom we want to be treated as an adult, although he is between 16 and 18 years of age,” said Additional Public Prosecutor Sushil Kumar Shukla.