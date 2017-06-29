Jharkhand: Man beaten to death for allegedly carrying beef

[India], June 29 (ANI): A man was killed here on Thursday over the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle.

The man was beaten to death allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists. The deceased, identified as Ashgar, died on the way to hospital.

The alleged Bajrang Dal activists thrashed Ashgar out of his van for allegedly carrying beef and later burnt the van.

The incident took place under the Jharkhand's Ramgarh Police Station's Bazar Tand area.

Ashgar was the resident of Giddi area in Ramgarh district.

The incident happened on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the growing atrocities against innocent people in the guise of cow protection, and said that killing people in the name of 'Gau Bhakti' is not acceptable. "Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something that Mahatma Gandhi would have approved. There is no place for violence in the society," Prime Minister Modi said at Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi asserted that violence is not a solution of any problem and no one has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this nation. (ANI)