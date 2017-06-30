Jharkhand: Man beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef

[India], June 30 (ANI): A man accused of carrying beef was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday.

This happened on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people that killings in the name of cow protection would not be tolerated.

As per primary reports, the man was beaten to death over suspicion of carrying beef in his Maruti van.

He was stopped by a group of people near Bajartand village before being brutally killed.

The van was later set on fire.

A case has been registered on the basis of a video footage of the lynching. SP Kishore Kaushal said a thorough investigation will be made into the whole incident. Prime Minister Modi yesterday broke his silence on mob lynching over allegations of beef consumption and illegal cattle trade. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Killing people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of." He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. (ANI)