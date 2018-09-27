Jharkhand: Naxal apprehended in Giridih

[India], Sept.27 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, in a joint operation, apprehended a Naxal from Bhelwaghati's Bhatuakura in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

The arrested Naxal, identified as Baldev Soren, is known for expertise in bomb-making.

Three bundles of cordtex wire (detonating cord), 55 detonators, 175 kg of explosives among other incriminating materials have been recovered from the possession of Soren.

The police had been searching for him for a long time. More details awaited. (ANI)