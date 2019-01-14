Jharkhand: Naxal commander carrying Rs 10lakh bounty killed in encounter

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): A Naxal zonal commander having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter carried out jointly by Jharkhand police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the forests of Chatupada in Dumka on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahdev Rai alias Tala Da, an accused in more than 50 cases.

Police recovered an AK-4 rifle, one INSAS rifle and a huge cache of magazines and bullets from the deceased.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab other Naxals involved, said a police official.

Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh informed that blood stains were found in the area. "They have made a hideout here and were planning extortion. The operation was going on since last night but today morning at 7 am the encounter ensued and heavy firing took place from both the sides. The Naxals have fired at least 500 rounds. There were 15-20 Naxalites including 2-3 women Naxalites among their ranks," said Ramesh. The police informed that the deceased was the main hand behind major Naxal attacks or incidences in the area. (ANI)