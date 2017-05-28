Jharkhand: Naxals kill villager for being 'police informer'

[India], May 28 (ANI): A villager was allegedly killed by Naxals on the suspicion of being a police informer in Jharkhand's Bokaro district yesterday.

Reportedly, the victim was picked by some Naxals from his house in Bokaro's Tiscopy area, and his dead body was found this morning near a school in Tiscopy area.

According to first round investigations, prior to his murder the Naxals had accused him of working as a police spy as stated on their poster.

A case has been registered in this connection and the search operation has been conducted in the forests and nearby areas to nab the assailants.

A composite squad of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF), the Special Task Force (STF), and the district police were carrying out an area control exercise in the interiors of Dumari, Jhumra and Tiscopy regions when they got information about the possibility of presence of Naxals in the forest or nearby areas. Reportedly, the Naxals are frustrated with increasing pressure of security forces these days being carried out by the administration against them. (ANI)