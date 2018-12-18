Jharkhand: Para-teacher dies due to cold while protesting for service regularization

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): A 40-year-old para-teacher, who was protesting outside a state minister's residence in Dumka, died on Monday night after allegedly falling victim to the cold spell.

The deceased, identified as Kanchan Das, was agitating outside state minister Louis Marandi's residence for the regularisation of services.

Speaking to ANI, Dr D Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) stated, "Das was brought dead to the hospital" and added, "the postmortem report will soon reveal the actual cause of his death."

JMM legislator Sita Soren from Dumka's Jama assembly constituency expressed sorrow over the incident and questioned Chief Minister Raghuvar Das. He also demanded that the state government give proper compensation to the family of the deceased. Moments after the incident, security was heightened outside Marandi's house. The local administration also declined the protestors' request to pay homage to their deceased co-worker. Since November 25, the para-teachers working across the region have been protesting outside Jharkhand Welfare Minister Louise Marandi's house seeking regularisation of their services along with other demands.(ANI)