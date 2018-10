[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jharkhand Police arrested two Naxals, including a woman on Friday from here.

The Naxals are identified as Geeta Devi and Sonaram Marandi, both of them were absconding in various crimes.

"The arrested Naxals are old cadres and have a stronghold in the party. These arrests will help police in future operations," said Surendra Kumar Jha, Giridih Superintendent of Police.

The police further trying to dig out information from the Naxals about their organisation and leader. (ANI)