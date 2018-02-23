Jharkhand Police conduct raid at PFI center

[India], February 23 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police on Thursday raided a training center of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pakur district of the state.

The police also seized party's banners, stamps and other documents.

The move came after the Jharkhand Government banned the organisation for allegedly spreading anarchy in the state.

The action was taken after the law department gave its consent on the proposal of the Home Department and police.

PFI has been banned under Section 16 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908.

The PFI is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation in India formed as a successor to the National Development Front (NDF) in 2006.(ANI)