Jharkhand's skill development is role model: Pradhan

[India] January 12 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Jharkhand is a role model for other states when it comes to skill development.

Addressing the Jharkhand Skill Summit 2018 here, the Union Minister said, "I am enthralled to address a youthful, exuberant and vivacious gathering of 25,000 bright young minds at the Skill Summit 2018 here. This state has tremendous potential and its development was thwarted by political instability since its creation in 2000 but it is now bearing the fruits of development under a majority government and stable leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das."

"Jharkhand is a role model for other states in terms of steps taken to enhance skill development in the state and implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India," she added. He added that skill development is a key priority under the Modi Government. "I am elated to know that 25,000 job offers have been rolled out on National Youth Day, coinciding with the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda," he stated. Pradhan further said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has taken multiple initiatives in enabling the expansion of skill ecosystem in Jharkhand for the benefits of its youth. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Jharkhand has taken a giant leap towards development. Various Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) have been signed which will generate lakhs of jobs for the youth of Jharkhand," he asserted. The Union Minister met the Jharkhand State Government officials and discussed about the implementation of schemes like (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) PMUY and PMLPG Panchayat in the state. He also deliberated upon the growth and requirements of LPG infrastructure in Jharkhand. (ANI)