Jhola Phatak tragedy: Family members protest against Punjab govt

, [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Family members of the victims of Jhola Phatak train tragedy protested against alleged betrayal by the Punjab government here on Monday.

They were protesting against unfulfilment of the promises made by the state government such as jobs for the victims' families.

The demonstrators shouted slogans against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The protesters were also seen carrying banners against the Minister and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

“The government had promised to give jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the tragedy and bear all the expenses for treatment of the injured. However, it washed its hand off after giving Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased,” alleged one of the protestors. He further complained that the treatment for the injured has cost lakhs of rupees. “The government said that it would take care of the children of the victims but it didn’t do so,” said another protester. The accident took place in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area of Amritsar on October 19 after a train ran over the crowd, standing along railway tracks, to watch an effigy of Ravan being burnt. At least 60 people died while over 50 sustained injuries in the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the train tragedy, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Punjab Chief Minister had also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He had also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. (ANI)