Jiah Khan death: Charges framed against Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai: A Mumbai session court on Tuesday framed charges against actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with actress Jiah Khan suicide case.

Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013 at her Mumbai residence by her mother Rabiya.

The actress left behind a suicide note blaming Sooraj for the extreme step.

In October 2013, Jiah's mother had moved the Bombay High Court and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

Following the Bombay High Court's orders, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Earlier, Jiah's mother sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe which was rejected by the Bombay High Court. She then approached the Supreme Court which refused to intervene in High Court's order.