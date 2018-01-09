Jignesh Mevani to hold rally in Delhi, police say no permission granted

New Delhi: Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani’s request to conduct a rally on Parliament street on Tuesday has been denied permission by the Delhi Police citing an NGT order that had disallowed protests at Jantar Mantar. However, the organisers said they would go ahead with their ‘Yuva Hunkaar Rally’ where Mevani and Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi are likely to address crowds of thousands.

The NGT on October 5 last year had ordered officials to “immediately stop all activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches and using of loud speakers among others at the Jantar Mantar Road.”

बांध ले बिस्तर बीजेपी, राज अब जाने को है,

बांध ले बिस्तर बीजेपी, राज अब जाने को है,

जुल्म काफ़ी कर चुके, पब्लिक बिगड़ जाने को है ।#YuvaRally #hunkar #युवा_हुंकार_रैली_9_जनवरी — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) January 9, 2018 The office of Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site, which they are reluctant to accept." The organisers, however, claim that their protest is on Parliament Street and not Jantar Mantar where NGT has imposed restrictions. Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at the venue. Organisers have urged participants to gather at Parliament Street at noon. A large section of students from universities and colleges in New Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally. The rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army's founder Chandrashekhar Azad and emphasize on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice.