Jind by-poll: Voting underway

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Voting is underway for the crucial seat of Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency which went vacant after INLD candidate Hari Chand Middha passed away.

Prominent political leaders like senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the late Hari Chand Middha's son and ruling BJP candidate Krishan Middha and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu are in the fray in today's by-poll.

As per reports, as many as 48,000 voters out of a total of 1,71,113 eligible to vote belong to the Jat community while the remaining others belong to Brahmin, Punjabi, and other communities.

Nearly 80,000 women are eligible to vote. At least 158 polling stations have been set up, of which 67 are located in rural areas. (ANI)