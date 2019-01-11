Jind bye election: 42 nominations filed on the last day

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): As many as 42 nominations have been filed on the last day of filing nomination papers for the bye-election to Jind Assembly Constituency.

Sharing details of the same, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Returning Officer, Jind Assembly Constituency, Virender Sehrawat said, "Krishan Lal Middha has filed nomination from BJP, Randeep Singh Surjewala from Congress Party, Umed Singh Redhu from INLD party and Digvijay Singh Chautala from Jannayak Janta Party."

Others who have filed nomination papers included Sheetal from Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party, Sunita from People's Party of India and many other candidates including independents.

Sehrawat further added that some candidates have filed two to four nominations. Therefore the total number of candidates is 34 and the total number of nominations is 42. "While Krishan Lal Middha has filed four nominations, Independent Candidate Mangeram has filed two nominations, Umed Singh and Digvijay Singh from INLD Party have both filed two nominations each and Randeep Singh Surjewala from Congress Party has filed two nominations," informed Sehrawat. Jind assembly constituency was represented by Hari Chand Middha, a candidate from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party. The seat went vacant after Middha passed away due to illness on August 26. Bye-elections for the constituency are scheduled for January 28th. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 31. (ANI)