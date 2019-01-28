Jind: People brave cold to cast votes, 101-year-old among voters

[India] Jan 28 (ANI): Among those who braved the cold on Monday to cast votes in the bypolls to the high-stake Jind assembly constituency was a 101-year-old woman.

The 101-year-old frail looking woman accompanied by her son cast her vote at the polling station number 114, in the bypolls of the constituency which has a total of 1,71,113 eligible voters according to poll officials.

Another woman, 92-year-old Danno Devi also exercised her franchise after her son drove her to polling booth number 111.

Among the early voters, a woman from Kurukshetra, said, "I live in Kurukshetra but I chose to come as only we can improve the present condition. For development, it is necessary to choose the right leader." To ensure a smooth and peaceful by-poll, the district administration has put in place elaborate security arrangements. Happy with the polling arrangement, Satish Sharma, a teacher said, "The Election Commission has done a commendable job and all the arrangements are good." A total of 21 candidates, including two are in the fray for the seat. Prominent contenders include Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress), Krishan Midha (BJP), Umed Singh Redhu (Indian National Lok Dal) and Digvijay Singh (Jannayak Janata Party). The death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha in August 2018 necessitated the bypoll. Counting of votes is set to take place on January 31. (ANI)