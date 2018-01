Gurugram: The suspected accused in the rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl at a village in Haryana's Jind district was found dead in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Police on January 15 had launched a manhunt to nab the suspected accused, a day after the half-naked body of the minor was found with injury marks near a canal in Budhakhera village of Jind district.

The victim girl was reported to be missing since January 9 from Kurukshetra.