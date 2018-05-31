Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta: RLD on Kairana bypoll

[India] May 31 (ANI): With the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) inching closer to victory in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana lok sabha constituency, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said that the positive campaign undertaken by the party has yielded a positive outcome.

"We spoke about sugarcane, unemployment and all the missing factors of central and state government. BJP's entire campaign was negative. So at the end of the day, our positive campaign helped us, Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta," he told reporters.

The opposition party backed RLD is on a path to win in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana by-poll, as it is currently ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, BJP Kairana candidate Mriganka Singh accepted defeat and congratulated her opponent. "Many voters did vote for BJP, but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future," she told ANI. BJP as of now has only managed to win Maharashtra's Palghar bypoll by defeating Shiv Sena by 29572 votes. However, its ally in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading over Naga People's Front (NPF) by 34, 669 votes. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won by over 27,000 votes from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Lok Sabha constituency by defeating BJP. (ANI)