Jinnah not ideal for India's integrity, unity: Ramdev

[India], May 9 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan cannot be an ideal for India's integrity and unity.

Reacting to the ongoing protest in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over the portrait of Jinnah, Ramdev added that the matter should not concern the Muslim community as they anyway do not believe in idol worship.

"Muslims does not believe in idol worship. So, they should not worry about this issue. Jinnah cannot be an ideal for India's integrity and unity, maybe he is for Pakistan," Ramdev said.

In Aligarh, some groups protested against the portrait of Pakistan's founder at the office of AMU student union's office. The matter hit the headlines after Bharatiya Janata Party's Aligarh MP Satish Gautam questioned the portrait's presence in the AMU student union office. (ANI)