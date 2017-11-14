Jitendra Singh attributes dip in stone-pelting to demonetization

[India], November 14 (ANI): Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Tuesday attributed the 90 per cent dip in stone-pelting incidents in the Kashmir Valley to demonetisation.

His comments came after Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid's report stated that there has been a remarkable dip in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir this year.

The Union Minister told ANI that the report proved that money was being used to organise stone-pelting.

"We had been saying this all along ever since the decision of demonetisation was taken by the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government. One of the major impacts of the demonetisation was on terror-funding and stone-pelting in Kashmir, and I think we stand vindicated," he said.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre declared Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes as illegal, invalidating 86 per cent of the cash in circulation, saying the move was taken to curb black money and fight terrorism and red-wing extremism in various parts of the country. (ANI)