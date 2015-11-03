Jitendra Singh inaugurates 7th Nuclear Energy Conclave in New Delhi

|Source :
New Delhi, Nov 3 (IBNS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that India’s nuclear programme is ahead of many other nations and truly testifies the “Make in India” initiative.
He was addressing the inaugural session of the 7th Nuclear Energy Conclave organised by India Energy Forum on the theme Creating conditions for rapid capacity addition on nuclear power in India here. Allaying fears and apprehensions of some manufacturers and suppliers, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act of 2010 does not place anybody at disadvantage. The Indian Nuclear Insurance Pool (INIP) will cover the operators liability under the CLND Act, 2010 and adequately address the liability related concerns of national as well as international suppliers, he said. He appealed to the organisations like the India Energy Forum to help spreading awareness about Indias nuclear programme and seek to clear public misgivings, if any. Singh said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a natural scientific temper, the rapid strides in the past 18 months have vindicated the dream of Homi Bhabha, the founding father of Indias nuclear programme. Today, India has become a front-runner in the world in the field of nuclear energy and has also successfully proved its ability to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, he added. Singh referred to the Department of Atomic Energys social contribution in areas of health, literacy and clean drinking water and on the economic front, he emphasized the important future role of nuclear energy for long term energy security of India.