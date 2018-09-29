[India], Sept 29 (ANI): As India marks two years of the 2016 surgical strike which was carried out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh lauded the Indian Army for guarding the country against foreign aggression and internal militancy.

"We have to admit that we are proud of our security forces. We have the best army in the world. We are eternally indebted to them. The manner in which they have been guarding us against foreign aggression and internal militancy is exemplary," Singh said in an interview to ANI.

It was on September 18, 2016 when four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in the state, killing 19 soldiers. Avenging the attack, on September 29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely, killing many terrorists. In order to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strike, the central government has organised a three-day Army exhibition, Parakram Parv, to celebrate the occasion. The event, organised by Konark Corps, is aimed at showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution to nation building. Parakram Parv will be celebrated till September 30. (ANI)