Jitendra Singh lauds DoPT for expediting promotion of about 4,000 employees

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has lauded the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for expediting the promotion orders of about 4,000 officials of various levels.

The total number of promotions in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) has been 1,756 and in Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS) 2,235. A total number of officials promoted in last few days has been 3,991.

Describing the promotions as a New Year Gift to the Central government employees, Dr Singh, MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this will help improve the motivation level of these officials and reflect in the performance of the government.

According to an official statement, these promotions include higher level positions like Director (122), Deputy Secretary (340) and Under Secretary (300) in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Senior Principal Private Secretary (Senior PPS) (approx 300), PPS (680) in Central Secretariat Stenographer Service (CSSS) and Section Officers (SO) and Private Secretary (PS) and PA at lower level in these two key service of Central government. (ANI)