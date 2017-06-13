Jitendra Singh lauds Kashmiri students for qualifying IIT-JEE

[India] June 13 (ANI): Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday lauded the Kashmir youth for their excellence in the IIT-JEE entrance exam, saying that the Valley has one of the best talents across the nation.

"We have one of the best talents in Kashmir. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various new schemes have been initiated which are youth-centric. India's 65 per cent population is below the age of 40 years, so youth-aspirations will decide our priorities," Singh said.

He assured the students that the Centre is ready to support all the efforts to realise their potential, adding, in the Civil Services Exam Result declared recently, 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir have made it to the list.

"These students belong to the 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative of the Indian Army with training partner Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL). The project aims to support the talented underprivileged students of the economically weaker sections of Kashmir to achieve educational success by providing engineering entrance exam coaching," Singh added.

Out of 40 students enrolled under the project, 35 boys were given coaching provisions at Srinagar and five girls at Delhi. In the IIT-JEE result declared this year, 26 boys and two girls cracked the mains exam. Further out of 28 students, nine students made it to the prestigious IITs.

"These students have set an example before others to follow. He complemented Petronet for their efforts in supporting these children. The job which they are performing is not small and they are making a real contribution in the lives of these students with their sincerity and commitment," Singh said.

The Minister appreciated the students for their result-oriented approach and also lauded the Indian Army for its contribution.

"We are indebted to the Indian Army which serves the nation not only in the times of disturbance, but also in the times of peace by working in various situations like flood relief measures," he asserted.

Major General R. P. Khalita, General Officer Commanding, 19 Infantry Division, Indian Army, Prabhat Singh, CEO of Petronet LNG Ltd. and other officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)