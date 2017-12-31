Jitendra Singh lauds security forces' retaliatory response to terrorists

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces for their strong retaliatory response as far as the recent terrorist attacks are concerned.

Speaking to the media, Jitendra Singh said, "We are given to understand by the DG Police, J-K, and other senior officers that they are into a defeating retaliatory response. And I think in the last three-four years whenever there has been an incident of this kind, there has been a retaliation from the Indian side."

"A large number of similar attempts have been foiled in last one year by the terror groups as well as across the border," added Singh. Four jawans lost their lives and three others were injured after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed. In another incident, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.(ANI)