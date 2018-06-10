Jitendra Singh praises lateral recruitment of joint secretaries

Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the government's decision of introducing lateral entry of 10 positions as Joint Secretaries is an endeavour to give every Indian a chance to grow.

He told ANI, "It's an endeavour to get the best from whichever source available. It's motivated with focus on allowing every Indian citizen a fair chance to ensure their growth depending on their potential."

The Government in a notification said, "The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indians to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary."

This move will open doors for lateral entry of private sector specialists to join the ranks of the Government in select departments. According to reports, the vacancies are open to experts in the fields of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, farmers' welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, among others. The criteria to apply is that an applicant has to be 40 years of age as on July 1, 2018 and that he or she must be a graduate from a recognised university or institute. (ANI)