Jitendra Singh slams Congress over Rs 5000 crore loan scam

[India], June 1 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Friday slammed the Congress party over the Rs 5000 crore scam and said the silence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the same explains a lot about them.

"PM has given clean admin with transparency and accountability. It's unique paradoxical phenomenon here that not a single minister of the PM Narendra Modi's government has been accused of doing any scam or any other corruption charges. This itself tells where we stand in comparison with them (Congress)," Singh said here.

Asked whether Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should speak up on the scam, Singh said, "Their silence itself gives an indication of not being able to explain yourself. There are institutions, mechanisms and law takes its own course." During the Karnataka elections last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in connection with the Rs 5000 crore scam. "Congress President and Sonia Gandhi must answer people why they are out on 'Zamaanat' (bail). They are out on bail in connection with Rs. 5000 crore scam. The party whose chiefs are out on bail are questioning us," PM Modi said at a rally in Karnataka's Hubli. (ANI)