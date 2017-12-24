Jitendra Singh slams Opposition for politicising terrorism

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday condemned the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri sector and slammed the Opposition for politicising the matter.

Speaking to the media here, Singh said, "Where are all those politicians who raise their voices against the government and make statements on Twitter? When a terrorist is exterminated then these very politicians make a fuss about it but when our own soldiers lose their lives, they keep mum. This is a very dangerous politics they are trying to play under the garb of terrorism."

He added the Kashmiri youth had moved forward and they were bright and progressive youngsters who had whole heartedly become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental goals. "If any Indian soldier is martyred on the ground then of course it is condemnable and the entire nation condemns that. We people are able to commence our daily routine because of these soldiers only," Singh further said. Earlier on Saturday, two soldiers and an army officer lost their lives and one other got injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated. (ANI)