Jitendra Singh slams Pak over ceasefire violation during Ramzan

[India], May 21 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan for multiple ceasefire violations this month, Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Monday said those indulging in firing prove that they have less faith in Ramzan, Islam and Holy Quran.

"Those who are indulging in firing from across the border has proved to the entire world that they have the least of faith in Ramzan, Islam and Holy Quran. This is the country which calls itself Pakistan and is indulging in most 'Napaak' activity during Ramzan," Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu. Pakistan also opened small-arms firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district last night. On May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Kashmir killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians. It is to be noted that the Centre recently ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the ministry clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people." Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)