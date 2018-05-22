JJ Hospital row: Doctors call off strike

[India], May 22 (ANI): The resident doctors of Mumbai's JJ Hospital, who had stayed away from work since May 19, called off their strike on Tuesday evening after being assured by the state government that their demands would be fulfilled within next three months.

This comes after Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan agreed to fulfill the demands put forth by the protesting resident doctors on Monday.

"The incident of two doctors thrashed by a patient's family at JJ hospital day before yesterday is unfortunate. We have agreed to their demands, including increasing security. I appeal to resident doctors to call off their strike," Mahajan told media here.

Doctors at the JJ Hospital here held a strike after two doctors were thrashed by relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital premises. The incident took place when the patient, who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment, died on May 19, which, the family alleged, was due to negligence on the doctors' behalf. Four members of the patient's family were arrested by the police for the alleged assault after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The protestors demanded that immediate action should be taken against the attackers and adequate arrangements be made at hospitals to ensure the safety of the staff. The protest was also joined by doctors of Sion Hospital. (ANI)