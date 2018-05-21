JJ Hospital row: State govt to fulfill doctors' demands

[India], May 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan has agreed to fulfill the demands put forth by the protesting resident doctors, and also appealed to them to call off their strike.

"The incident of two doctors thrashed by a patient's family at JJ hospital day before yesterday is unfortunate. We have agreed to their demands, including increasing security. I appeal to resident doctors to call off their strike," Mahajan told media here.

On May 19, doctors at the JJ Hospital held a strike after two resident doctors were thrashed by relatives of a patient who died there.

The incident took place when the patient, who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment, died on May 19, which, the family alleged, was due to negligence on the doctors' behalf. Four members of the patient's family were arrested by the police for the alleged assault after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. Later, doctors of Sion Hospital also joined the protest. The protestors demanded that immediate action be taken against the attackers and adequate arrangements be made at hospitals to ensure the safety of the staff. (ANI)