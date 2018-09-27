JK: 1 terrorist killed in Anantnag

[India], Sep 27 (ANI): Security forces on Thursday gunned down a terrorist, after an encounter broke out in Dooru Shahabad area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gunfight at present has stopped. A search operation in the vicinity is underway.

Meanwhile, another operation is underway in the Budgam district, where three terrorists are believed to be holed up in a building in Chadoora town.

A third encounter broke out in Srinagar's Noorbagh area in the wee hours of Thursday. Two terrorists are believed to be holed in the region.

In the wake of the encounters, internet services have been suspended in Noorbagh and Dooru Shahabad areas. Further details are awaited. (ANI)