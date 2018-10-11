JK: 2 terrorists killed in Handwara encounter

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces at Shartgund Bala area of Qalamabad, during which the hiding terrorists fired on the search party leading to the encounter. Consequently, the civilians in the nearby areas were evacuated.

In the operation, no collateral damage has taken place.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. (ANI)