JK: 3 terrorists killed in Kupwara

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): Three more terrorists were killed by security forces in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector on Monday, where search operations are underway since yesterday after the forces foiled an infiltration bid.

One security personnel has lost his life during the action.

Five terrorists have been killed so far, out of which one terrorist has been identified as Adnan. He was a member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The infiltration bid was foiled hours after an encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district on Sunday.

A civilian identified as Manzoor Dar from Tral had also sustained injuries in the cross-fire on Sunday. (ANI)