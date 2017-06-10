JK: Army retaliates to Pak firing in Krishna Ghati

, (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Saturday initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Pakistan initiated the initiated indiscriminate firing at around 8: 30 pm and exchange of gunfire continues.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army announced that as of now, 13 armed intruders have been killed in the past 96 hours, as relentless operations are underway to thwart Pakistan's attempts to upsurge terror in Kashmir.

"The sinister designs of Pakistan army to push-in multiple groups of armed intruders across the Line of Control (LC) in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by proactive operations being carried out on the LC," the Indian Army said in a statement. Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of armed intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors leading to elimination of 13 armed intruders in the past 96 hours. This includes groups of four and three armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in the Machhil and Naugam sectors respectively on Thursday. Since then, the operations in Uri and Gurez sectors have further progressed. Five armed intruders have been killed in Uri so far and one intruder has been killed in the Gurez Sector close to the LC. "The explosives, inflammable material, arms and ammunition recovered from the armed intruders indicate Pakistan's designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramzan," the statement added.(ANI)