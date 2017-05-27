JK: Infiltration bid foiled in Rampur, 6 terrorists gunned down

Srinagar: Six militants were killed on Saturday on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as the Army foiled an infiltration bid, according to defence sources.

A group of militants was challenged by the alert troops on the Indian side of the LoC in Rampur sector.

"The operation is ongoing in the area. The infiltration attempt has been foiled," the sources said.

Rampur sector is adjacent to the Uri sector where the Army on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) and killed two intruders.

The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitized to check for remaining untoward elements. Meanwhile, around two-three terrorists are trapped and a massive encounter is underway in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces are trying to smoke them out from their hideouts.