J&K IPS officer's brother may have joined militants

Srinagar: The brother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Jammu and Kashmir is suspected to have joined the militant ranks, informed sources said on Sunday.

Intelligence sources said that Shams-ul-Haq Mengnoo, belonging to Dragud village of Shopian district and pursuing a course in Unani medicine and surgery (BUMS) in a Srinagar college, was missing since May 26 but his family hasn't approached them to seek his whereabouts.

Mengnoo's brother is serving outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said if the apprehensions about the youth having joined the militant ranks turn out to be true, all efforts will be made to bring him back to the mainstream.