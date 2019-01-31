JK: Northern Army Commander reviews security situation, counter-terrorism operations

[India], Jan 30 (ANI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps and about the current situation including recent counter-terrorist operations.

The Army Commander lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley.

Last year, the 15 Corps carried out intensive and most successful counter-terrorist operations in the valley as more than 310 terrorists were neutralised including over 250 kills. The LoC operations were also successful as infiltration levels were controlled extensively. (ANI)